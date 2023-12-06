Gladbach score last-gasp extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - December 5, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Moritz Nicolas celebrates after Manu Kone scores their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - December 5, 2023 VfL Wolfsburg's Jonas Wind in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Rocco Reitz and Julian Weigl REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - December 5, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Rocco Reitz in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Jonas Wind and Cedric Zesiger REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany - Borussia Moenchengladbach battled past VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 with a goal in the last minute of extra time through Manu Kone on Tuesday to move into the German Cup last eight.

The Foals struck on the break with Kone nodding in at the far post after a quick move at the end of a game that had few highlights over 90 minutes.

Wolfsburg had missed two golden chances in second half stoppage time through Jonas Wind to snatch a late winner.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen take on Paderborn on Wednesday while Borussia Dortmund travel to in-form VfB Stuttgart for a place in the last eight. REUTERS

