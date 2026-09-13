Straitstimes.com header logo

Gladbach sack coach Polanski after losing Bundesliga start

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN, Sept 13 - Borussia Moenchengladbach have fired coach Eugen Polanski after his team suffered a losing start to the Bundesliga season with three defeats from three matches, the German club said on Sunday.

They announced Polanski's departure a day after Saturday's 5-0 collapse to Freiburg that kept the Foals anchored in last place. Polanski, a former longtime youth and senior Gladbach player, took over in September 2025.

"Despite a good pre-season and some encouraging signs, the team haven't been able to get the results we were looking for in the Bundesliga," said Gladbach Head of Sports Rouven Schroeder in a statement. "Our recent performances ultimately led us to the conclusion that a change was needed, and we have therefore relieved Eugen of his duties with immediate effect."

Gladbach lost their season opener against RB Leipzig 3-0 before conceding three second-half goals to lose 4-3 to promoted Elversberg a week later.

Former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte will take charge of the team on an interim basis. REUTERS

See more on

Bundesliga

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.