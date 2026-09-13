Gladbach sack coach Polanski after losing Bundesliga start

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BERLIN, Sept 13 - Borussia Moenchengladbach have fired coach Eugen Polanski after his team suffered a losing start to the Bundesliga season with three defeats from three matches, the German club said on Sunday.

They announced Polanski's departure a day after Saturday's 5-0 collapse to Freiburg that kept the Foals anchored in last place. Polanski, a former longtime youth and senior Gladbach player, took over in September 2025.

"Despite a good pre-season and some encouraging signs, the team haven't been able to get the results we were looking for in the Bundesliga," said Gladbach Head of Sports Rouven Schroeder in a statement. "Our recent performances ultimately led us to the conclusion that a change was needed, and we have therefore relieved Eugen of his duties with immediate effect."

Gladbach lost their season opener against RB Leipzig 3-0 before conceding three second-half goals to lose 4-3 to promoted Elversberg a week later.

Former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte will take charge of the team on an interim basis. REUTERS