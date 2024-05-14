Giroud joins MLS side LAFC after three years at Milan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 5, 2024 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
May 14, 2024, 11:37 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 11:37 PM

France forward Olivier Giroud will join American Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC in the close season, after three years at AC Milan.

Giroud, 37, has signed on for LAFC until 2025, with an option to extend it through to 2026, the MLS club said on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first season at the club, scoring 11 league goals. He has 131 caps for France, scoring 57 goals and was part of their World Cup winning squad in 2018.

"His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club," Los Angeles co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

Giroud has made 33 appearances for second-placed Milan this season and scored 14 goals. Milan visit Torino on Saturday and finish the campaign hosting Salernitana on May 26. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top