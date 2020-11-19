Giroud edges nearer to record

PARIS • Since his international debut in 2011, Olivier Giroud (bottom) has always been a polarising figure for France supporters.

Many fans have championed for a more natural finisher up front like Karim Benzema but despite the criticism, the Chelsea striker has gone about his business quietly.

His double at the Stade de France ensured he ended the year as Les Bleus' top scorer for the fifth time in six years.

His remarkable record helped the World Cup holders come from behind to beat Sweden 4-2 in the Nations League yesterday.

Viktor Claesson's deflected early strike gave the visitors the lead behind closed doors, but Giroud soon equalised and Benjamin Pavard put France ahead before half-time.

The 34-year-old then headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross to make it 3-1 before the hour mark, taking him to 44 goals in 105 appearances for his country.

Kingsley Coman scored France's final goal after Robin Quaison netted Sweden's second of the night and having recently overtaken Michel Platini's tally of 41 goals, Giroud, who is second on the all-time list, is now closing in on Thierry Henry's overall record mark of 51.

While he acknowledged he will never fully win over public opinion, he remains a key pillar for coach Didier Deschamps despite being on the periphery with his club, for whom he has started just one game this season, in the League Cup.

"I am used to being heckled and jeered. That has just been part of my experience, of my career, but it only makes me stronger," he told local TV station M6.

Deschamps, however, remains worried about Giroud's club situation ahead of next year's postponed Euro 2020, saying: "Of course, he has to deal with his situation, psychologically and physically but he's still there and he's scored two more...

"I have top-level players and in terms of the mood, that's perfect."

European champions Portugal rounded off their campaign with a 3-2 win at 10-man Croatia that gave them second place in League A Group 3 behind France, who qualified for the semi-finals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE