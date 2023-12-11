Girona stun Barca 4-2 to restore LaLiga lead

BARCELONA - High-flying Girona reclaimed top spot in LaLiga after beating champions Barcelona 4-2 away on Sunday, condemning Xavi Hernandez's side to their second league defeat of the season.

Artem Dovbyk put Girona in front in the 12th minute with a shot that bounced in off the bottom of the post before Robert Lewandowski equalised for the hosts seven minutes later, heading home following a corner.

Miguel Gutierrez restored Girona's lead before halftime and Valery Fernandez made it 3-1 in the 80th minute. Ilkay Gundogan pulled another goal back for Barca before Girona's Cristhian Stuani scored their fourth in stoppage time.

Girona top the standings with 41 points from 16 games, having leapfrogged Real Madrid on 39 points after Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to 1-1 draw by Real Betis on Saturday.

Barcelona are fourth on 34 points, level with third-placed Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand. REUTERS

