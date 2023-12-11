Girona stun Barca 4-2 away to restore La Liga lead

BARCELONA – Shock Spanish title contenders Girona earned a historic 4-2 win over rivals Barcelona on Dec 10 to move top of La Liga, with coach Michel Sanchez saying he believes his team can beat any opponent.

Girona defeated their Catalan rivals for the first time ever in the top flight in a pulsating battle to rise two points above Real Madrid, who are second after their 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Dec 9.

Champions Barcelona are fourth after third-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Almeria 2-1 earlier on, with Xavi Hernandez’s side trailing Girona by seven points.

Artem Dovbyk sent Girona ahead but Robert Lewandowski pulled Barcelona level, before Miguel Gutierrez slammed home a shot to restore the visitors’ advantage.

Valery Fernandez extended Girona’s lead with 10 minutes remaining, before Ilkay Gundogan netted to set up a frantic finale.

Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani struck from close range in stoppage time to wrap up a stunning victory, which reaffirms the minnows’ title dream.

“We’re enjoying the moment, we’re in a hugely positive dynamic,” said Michel.

“I don’t know if we have the ability to win La Liga, but we are able to beat any opponent.”

Before the match, however, Xavi had opined that Girona could win the title. Former Spain and Barcelona winger Luis Garcia agreed last week, saying he saw parallels with Leicester City’s unfancied English Premier League-winning team of 2015-16.

He said: “Girona have just come out of nowhere. It’s the new Leicester, right? With Leicester, I remember the talk was exactly the same – ‘Oh, you know, they will drop’.

“Why can’t it be Girona? They don’t have European competition. They don’t have many international players.

“They can rest, they can rotate every week, and they can put out their best XI every single weekend. It isn’t easy to beat this team.

“Will they feel the pressure in the last part of the season? They might. But we said the same of Leicester.”

Meanwhile, defeat leaves Barcelona’s title defence badly dented.

“They deserved it, they’ve got a lot of merit, they’re seven points ahead of us,” Xavi told DAZN.

“We want to cut down the gap, this is our reality – this is a Barca under construction, although they have criticised me for (saying) it.

“You take one step back to be able to take two steps forwards.”

Girona, part-owned by the City Football Group, were without injured key midfielder Yangel Herrera, whom they signed from Manchester City, but did not let it set them back.

In La Liga for only the fourth season in their history, they played without any fear of their more illustrious neighbours and took the lead early on as the game see-sawed deliciously from end to end.

The visitors split the 27-time champions open with a lethal counter-attack, with Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov feeding his compatriot Dovbyk to slam home in the 12th minute.

Unperturbed, Barcelona levelled quickly through Lewandowski, with the 35-year-old heading home Raphinha’s corner to end a run of three matches without a goal.

Former Real Madrid left-back Gutierrez, no stranger to an adventure upfield, drove into the box and cracked an early strike into the near top corner five minutes before the break.

Barcelona tried to force their way back in, with Paulo Gazzaniga saving Frenkie de Jong’s low effort and Raphinha sending a free kick over the bar.

Valery seemed to end Barca hopes with 10 minutes to go when Stuani headed the ball into his path, and he beat Jules Kounde with ease before firing home.

However, Gundogan turned well in the box and lashed past Gazzaniga to give the hosts a chance to snatch a draw. Lewandowski might have levelled but headed wide when well-placed.

Stuani bundled home at the death to complete a sensational night for Girona, with several of their players leaping the advertising hoardings and running towards their fans in celebration.

Michel said beforehand that a win would send his team into a new dimension and there can be little doubt now they are genuine title contenders this season.

Barcelona’s title defence, however, is on the ropes.

“We’re seven points behind, which is a lot, but there’s more than half a season to go,” de Jong told DAZN.

“There’s time, but we have a lot to come back from.”

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao’s visit to Granada was stopped in the 18th minute because a fan died in the stands, with the match subsequently abandoned. Paramedics had tried to resuscitate a Granada season ticket holder who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Inaki Williams had sent the Basques ahead and they will resume play with the lead on Dec 10 from 17 minutes. AFP