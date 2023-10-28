Girona move to LaLiga summit after late goal against Celta

Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera scored a last-gasp goal to snatch a 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo that took his side into provisional top spot in LaLiga on Friday.

Herrera lit up the crowd with a precise low shot from the edge of the box into the corner of the net in the first minute of stoppage time to secure the victory.

Girona have emerged as the season's unexpected success story so far, with only one loss, and needed only a draw to go top.

They have 28 points and stand three ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who on Saturday visit a Barcelona side in third spot with 24 points. Celta are 18th with six points. REUTERS

