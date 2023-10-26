Gimenez double leads to Feyenoord 3-1 win over Lazio

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Feyenoord beat visitors Lazio 3-1 on Wednesday thanks to a double from Mexico's Santiago Gimenez and a strike from Ramiz Zerrouki to move top of Champions League Group E.

The Dutch champions could have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Gimenez's effort was disallowed after a VAR review, but he had another shot five minutes later from Mats Wieffer's pass which flew into the top corner of Ivan Provedel's net.

Gimenez scored on his debut in Europe's top club competition to become the second Mexican player to do so after Edson Alvarez for Ajax against Lille in 2019.

Feyenoord, European champions in 1970, doubled their lead before halftime when midfielder Calvin Stengs cut inside and set up Algeria international Zerrouki to shoot home.

Gimenez grabbed his second from a rebound from Quinten Timber's shot in the 74th minute but Lazio claimed a consolation when Marcos Lopez fouled Valentin Castellanos and Pedro Rodriguez converted the penalty seven minutes from time.

Feyenoord moved top of Group E with six points ahead of Atletico Madrid's game against Celtic. They visit Lazio on Nov 7. REUTERS

