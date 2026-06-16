Gimenez benched, Araujo not in squad as Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia

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MIAMI, June 15 - Uruguay's veteran defender Jose Maria Gimenez was not named in the starting lineup for their World Cup Group H opener against Saudi Arabia on Monday while Ronald Araujo was not included in the squad.

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa said Gimenez had recovered from an ankle injury but the 31-year-old may have to wait to make his 100th appearance for the national team.

• Barcelona defender Araujo had suffered a muscle tear during training and will sit out the game.

• Uruguay starting Sebastian Caceres and Mathias Olivera in central defence.

• Bielsa picks strong midfield with Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde.

• Salem Al-Dawsari leads Saudi Arabia at his third World Cup.

• Saudi Arabia name back-five led by Lens defender Saud Abdulhamid, the only player in the squad who plays club football outside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi, Mohammed Abu Alshamat; Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mohamed Kanno; Salem Al-Dawsari (C), Feras Albrikan.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur (C), Federico Valverde, Maxi Araujo; Darwin Nunez, Federico Vinas REUTERS