Giggs is charged for assault of 2 women

LONDON • Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women and, as such, he will not be in charge of the national side at Euro 2020.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said on Friday the Manchester United great would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

"We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," a statement read. "A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised."

Both charges relate to an incident on Nov 1 last year at Giggs' home, and involved his former girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister. Greville was treated for injuries at the scene.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) later issued a statement saying caretaker boss Robert Page, who has overseen matches since the incident, would remain in charge for Euro 2020.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru (Wales) men's national team manager for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg," the FAW said.

"An FAW board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the association and the national team."

Giggs, released on bail ahead of the court appearance, said in a statement: "I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

"I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euro this summer."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE