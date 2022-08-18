Giggs admits infidelity, not violence

LONDON • Former footballer Ryan Giggs admitted on Tuesday to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but denied ever being violent towards partners, as he gave evidence over charges of assault and coercive control of an ex-girlfriend.

Taking the stand for the first time in his week-old trial, the Manchester United legend denied physically assaulting former partner, public relations agent Kate Greville, nearly two years ago or controlling her during their rocky years-long relationship.

But under questioning from his own lawyer, the 48-year-old admitted to a lifetime of infidelity, agreeing he was "a flirt by nature" and unable to "resist" pursuing attractive women despite being married or in a relationship.

Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court over claims he subjected 36-year-old Greville to a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological" which included headbutting her in the face as she tried to end their relationship. The former Wales manager, whose career has been upended by the charges, faces a five-year jail term if convicted.

As the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday morning, jurors heard details from a handwritten prepared statement he gave to police after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Greville and her sister, Emma, in November 2020.

In it, he described a tussle between the trio over a mobile phone during which Giggs said he "may have caught her and her sister". The statement added: "But at no time was there any attempt to harm either of them."

Giggs said the pair's more than four-year relationship had its "ups and downs". Insisting that "I often walk away from incidents", he said he would never react with violence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE