Gianni Infantino decries violence at Argentina v Brazil World Cup qualifier

LAUSANNE – Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Nov 22 that there was no place in football for violence, after ugly clashes ahead of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

A skirmish between rival fans broke out during the national anthems in a stand behind one of the goals at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro a day earlier with Brazilian police confronting Argentina fans.

The match had to be delayed for around 30 minutes as the police fought back the melee with batons, leaving some fans with bloodied faces and other injuries.

One Argentina fan lay on the field with blood on his face before being taken from the stadium on a stretcher.

“There’s no place in football for this kind of violence, on or off the pitch,” Infantino said on Instagram.

“Without exception, all players, fans, staff and managers need to be safe and protected to play and enjoy football and I urge the competent authorities to ensure this is respected at all levels.”

Argentina players, including their captain and star man Lionel Messi, went towards the disturbances in an attempt to plead for calm. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez even attempted to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Messi and the other Argentinian players then returned to their dressing room as the clashes continued, with the forward appearing to say: “We’re not playing, we’re leaving.”

“We went to the locker room because it was a way to calm everything down a little,” he said afterwards.

“It was bad because we saw how they were beating people. The police were repressing the people with night sticks, there were players who had families over there.

“We went to see how our families and people close to us were doing. And then we came back.”

There were also violent clashes between fans of Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Copa Libertadores final between the clubs earlier in November.

The two nations are famous for having a deep-rooted footballing rivalry.