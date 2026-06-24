Ghana's Partey jeered by England fans in World Cup clash

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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's first touches of the ball were met with a chorus of boos from England supporters as he played his first game at this World Cup on Tuesday.

Partey's participation at the finals has attracted scrutiny with the former Arsenal player facing seven charges of rape and two of sexual assault in Britain, allegations he has denied.

The 33-year-old, who missed Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto after Canada refused his visa application, was jeered whenever he received the ball in midfield.

On Monday, Partey, who is now at Villarreal in Spain's La Liga, had said he felt "OK" and was "ready to play". He was a teammate of England's Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal. REUTERS