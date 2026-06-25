Ghana witch doctor 'releases' Kane from spell after scoreless outing

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 24 - A Ghanaian witch doctor says he has "released" England captain Harry Kane from his spell after the striker failed to find the net in Tuesday's goalless draw at the World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said before England's Group L clash with Ghana that he would cast a spell to stop Kane from scoring.

"Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends," Bonsam said in a video posted on social media.

Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener, but against Ghana the Bayern Munich striker blazed his best chance over the bar from close range in stoppage time, denying England a victory that would have secured their place in the knockout stage.

He said he was not dwelling on Tuesday's late miss, however.

"I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way," he said. "It did and I just couldn't quite get over the ball. But I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in." REUTERS