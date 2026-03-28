Ghana soccer players' luxury watches stolen from Vienna hotel

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VIENNA, March 27 - Two Ghanaian soccer players in Vienna for a friendly against Austria on Friday reported that they each had a luxury watch stolen from their hotel, police said.

A spokesperson for Vienna police said the Rolex watches worth a "low to mid five-figure sum in euros" and cash were stolen from two separate rooms at the hotel in the 22nd district of Vienna, which borders the district where the match is being held.

The police spokesperson did not identify the players or the hotel, but said no violence was involved. The Ghana Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Such incidents are relatively rare in the Austrian capital. Vienna's low crime rate has helped it frequently top global rankings of cities with the highest quality of life.

Ghana and Austria have qualified for this year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico starting in June.

Friday's match kicked off at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT). REUTERS