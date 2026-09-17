Geylang striker Dejan Racic returns to SPL to rediscover scoring touch

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Dejan Racic had scored 24 goals in 28 league games for Hougang United before moving to the Indonesian Super League, now he's back to the SPL with Geylang International.

SINGAPORE – After a high-flying 2024-25 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season with Hougang United, in which Montenegrin striker Dejan Racic netted 24 goals in 28 Singapore appearances, he departed for Indonesia’s Bhayangkara Presisi Lampung in search of more success.

But in Sumatra, the goals dried up. A loan move to Indonesia Super League side Persita Tangerang did little to change his fortunes, and he finished the season with zero goals in 17 games.

The 28-year-old told The Straits Times: “The reason I moved to Indonesia was because, at that moment, I thought it was a higher level, and Indonesia is a more competitive league.

“A lot of teams play tough football, and it’s more European style, so it’s similar to how I played before and that was the biggest reason I moved there.”

Noting that the club “was not compatible with my style of football” as they played “a low block and very defensive football”, Racic struggled to find his footing.

“When I played here with Hougang, I played a very open style of attacking transition football, where I could perform in the box,” he added.

Racic is now back in the SPL with Geylang International, who sit third in the table after their opening day 1-0 win over Tanjong Pagar United on Sept 14.

He said: “Now the SPL is more competitive, especially with the seven-foreigner rule. In the first round there weren’t many goals and every team was very strong in defence, and I think it will be the case for the next few years.”

Despite Racic’s barren season, Geylang coach Noor Ali is confident the goals will come.

“Dejan brings a proven track record of finding the back of the net in the league, along with a tireless work ethic and strong character that fits perfectly with the team’s identity,” said the 51-year-old.

“Now, the focus is on securing those all-important wins and getting the season off to a strong start. While it’s still early days, the team is already showing plenty of promise, and with time, that chemistry and confidence will only continue to grow.”

Geylang International coach Noor Ali says that Dejan Racic has a proven track record of scoring. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

On his decision to join Geylang, Racic said: “I already know his (Noor’s) philosophy about attacking football. So when we spoke, it was easy to make a deal… He knows me and I scored four goals against them that season, so he knows my quality.”

The Eagles had difficulty finding the net in their win over the nine-man Jaguars and Racic had a goal ruled out for offside.

Looking at the season ahead, Racic said: “If we perform like a team, I know I will be one of the players that scores the most goals because I’m a striker and the team will work for me.

“It’s important to start the season with a few wins so that we will be more confident. We will attack more and if they can put me in a good situation, I know I will perform.”

They will next face the Young Lions at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sept 19, after the cubs were routed 4-0 by FC Jurong on Sept 13.

Young Lions coach Firdaus Kassim is well aware of the threat Racic poses, adding that the latter and North Korean winger Yang Hyeon-Ju “can hurt you if you give them the opportunity”.

He added: “Against Jurong, we created plenty of chances against a strong team, and that is one of the hardest things to do, so that part of our game was encouraging. The difference was that they were more clinical than us, and that is something we have to improve on.

“For the next game against Geylang... We have to be more ruthless when our chances come, and we have to eliminate the easy goals that we conceded against Jurong. If we can improve in those two areas while maintaining the good things from that performance, we will give ourselves a much better chance.”

FC Jurong v Hougang United (Sept 18, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The White Swans will look to build on their opening day 4-0 rout of the Young Lions, when they face a resilient Hougang side who twice led against defending champions Lion City Sailors on Sept 12, before settling for a 2-2 draw.

Balestier Khalsa v Tanjong Pagar United (Sept 19, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

Both sides were architects of their own misfortunes on opening day, as the Tigers conceded an own goal, while the Jaguars saw captain Madhu Mohana and Marvin Anieboh sent off. They will need a much improved performance as they seek their first points of the season.