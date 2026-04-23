Geylang International’s Ryoya Taniguchi eyes more goals and milestones in Singapore Premier League

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SINGAPORE – Playing in his sixth consecutive Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, Japanese forward Ryoya Taniguchi remains a constant menace to defences.

With four matches left this season, the Geylang International attacker is just one goal shy of reaching a double-digit haul for a fourth straight campaign.

Ahead of a clash with league leaders Lion City Sailors at Our Tampines Hub on April 26, Taniguchi has made it clear that he has no intention of slowing down.

Speaking to The Straits Times after a training session at Bedok Stadium on April 22, Taniguchi, who has racked up over 70 goals in more than 100 matches for Albirex Niigata, Balestier Khalsa and Geylang over the years, said: “I love to score goals but I love helping my team more.

“I play in very different positions, sometimes I am a No. 10, sometimes I am a striker and sometimes I am on the wing. I always think about ‘OK, how can I help the team today?’

“But I think the reason for the (consistent) number of goals is because I don’t stop or feel too frustrated when I miss some chances, I just keep going.

“And I am a foreigner, so I need to keep showing that I can do more than the locals.

“That is why I try to keep giving my best in every training and match because we are also playing for the next contract.

“It will be good if I can score against the Sailors and help the team to get a good result.”

Playing as a left-sided attacker or advanced midfielder, Taniguchi is the club’s top scorer this season with nine goals in 21 matches in all competitions.

Geylang International attacker Ryoya Taniguchi during training at Bedok Stadium on April 22. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The club sit fifth in the eight-team SPL table, three points behind fourth-placed Balestier.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said that Taniguchi is indispensable to his team.

“He is a fantastic player who just thinks very differently from others,” said Noor.

“I’m happy to see him scoring goals, even when there has been pressure on him due to injuries to other attacking players.

“He has worked very hard throughout the whole season and he is definitely someone I will keep for next season.”

Hailing from Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture, Taniguchi won the SPL in his debut season with Albirex in 2020.

After another campaign with the White Swans, he moved to Balestier for two seasons, before joining Geylang.

Along the way, he has spurned offers from the region as he enjoys his football in Singapore.

Taniguchi, who regards compatriot and former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund attacker Shinji Kagawa as a big inspiration, said: “When I first came here with Albirex, I did not think that I would be around for so long.

“And almost every year, there is a change of environment. A new club or almost all new teammates. But you need to tell yourself to be ready for this and adapt.

“I hope I can continue and score goals here in Singapore.”

While he has called Singapore home for more than five years, Taniguchi does not intend to represent the Republic on the international stage.

The 26-year-old said it would be “difficult” for him to do so, adding that he has never had a conversation with football officials on the matter.

Japan-born midfielder Kyoga Nakamura took up Singapore citizenship in October 2024.

Geylang International head coach Noor Ali (right) during training at Bedok Stadium on April 22. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

What Taniguchi is focused on is helping his team secure a top-four finish. On the clash against the Sailors, Noor said: “I expect a tough match as always, but I want the boys to go out there and compete.”

The Sailors will be hoping to take another step towards retaining their league title with a win over the Eagles.

With four matches to go – including two against second-placed BG Tampines Rovers – the Sailors hold an eight-point advantage, although the Stags have a game in hand.

Said Sailors coach Jesus Casas: “ We have to approach every match with confidence, especially now that there are very few games left until the end of the league season. The key will be to stick to our game plan, trying to keep possession for as long as possible to create chances and not letting up the pressure, so that the opposition don’t feel comfortable.”

BG Tampines Rovers v Young Lions (April 24, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

With five matches left, every game will feel like a Cup final for the Stags, who are looking to beat the Sailors to the title. They are unlikely to have an easy time against a Young Lions side that frustrated the Sailors on April 20 until going down to 10 men, after which the Sailors made the most of their numerical advantage and won 2-0.

Albirex Niigata v Tanjong Pagar United (April 25, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The league’s bottom side Tanjong Pagar United will go up against the third-placed team hoping to avoid an 11th straight defeat. The recent head-to-head record does not bode well for the Jaguars, who have lost their last six matches against Albirex , dating back to the 2024-25 season .

Balestier Khalsa v Hougang United (April 27, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

Balestier are hoping to move further away from Geylang as both teams look to secure a top four-finish. They will fancy their chances of bagging all three points at home against Hougang United. Both teams have beaten each other once this season, but the Cheetahs are coming into this having lost three games in a row.