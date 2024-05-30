Geylang International’s Bernice Wong is S’pore Premier League’s 1st female general manager

SINGAPORE – Having spent years doing documentary photography, Bernice Wong’s biggest strength lies in establishing relationships with others.

When the 35-year-old became Geylang International’s photographer in 2023, it was a skill she used to forge close ties at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club.

Her bond with players, parents and coaching staff, stemming from attending all of Geylang’s matches, landed her the club’s general manager role starting on April 1.

Replacing Sean Bai, who joined English Premier League side Burnley as chief of staff, Wong made history by becoming the first female general manager at an SPL side.

Wong, who is also the Eagles’ media head and does not have prior experience managing a football club, admitted it was “crazy” when she first found out about the appointment.

She told The Straits Times: “(Club adviser) Ben Teng told me they didn’t want to do a rushed hire. We don’t know if the next person who comes in will be aligned, so because I’m already emotionally invested in Geylang, I’ll just do it.”

Noting that the senior team players are like her “younger brothers”, she added: “I would have chats with them last year, not only about football, but we also talk about their families and lives.

“The teams have been very supportive (since my appointment). The boys will always tease me but it’s all in good fun.”

Her work on relationship building, particularly with their Centre of Excellence teams, which comprise the Under-17, U15, U13 age groups, was key. She added: “What was very important was to work closer with the parents, nominating a few parent representatives and setting up a group chat. Any time they have issues, they give feedback to me.”

George Koh, a member of the club’s management, said they were impressed by Wong’s passion and drive to make a difference.

“Through her work, the club, from the management and technical team down to the teams, have gotten to know her, and importantly, respect and love her,” he added.

Wong’s role will focus more on day to day matters at the club, who are currently fourth in the 2024 season with one win and two draws.

She said: “The real footballing deal is handled by the coaches. I’m the bridge between players and management, and I have organisational skills and different experiences from doing community work that has helped me… I also work with the coaching staff to make things seamless.”

Koh stressed that Geylang had no qualms about her lack of Singapore football knowledge. He said: “Having someone not from the local scene will allow the club to consider fresh perspectives in the areas of fan engagement and corporate engagement.

“For example, in Bernice’s social media work, she had focused a lot on showcasing our youth and women’s players.”