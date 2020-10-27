Football: Getting to 10 is special but I can do more, says Ikhsan

Ikhsan Fandi's fine scoring form continued for FK Jerv when he netted a brace in their 4-2 home win over Oygarden in the Norwegian First Division last Saturday.

In doing so, the 21-year-old Singaporean footballer has now reached the milestone of 10 league goals in Europe. The only other Lion to do so was his father Fandi Ahmad, who scored 11 goals for Dutch club Groningen from 1983 to 1985.

He told The Straits Times: "It always feels great to score, and getting to 10 is something special, but I know I can do more and get better, and I will keep working on improving in all aspects of my game, reaching the next level, and making it in a top European league.

"There is no real reason behind my scoring form, I just do my best to train well and be focused in the game to put away the chances that come my way."

For his efforts, Ikhsan also made it to the Team of the Week for the second-tier league for the first time.

With the win, Jerv rise to sixth and occupy the final promotion play-off spot in the 16-team league after 21 games.

Ikhsan had joined Norwegian second-tier side Raufoss last year and scored six times in 37 games (14 starts), before he moved across the division to Jerv on Oct 5.

He made his Jerv debut with a 15-minute cameo in a 3-2 away win over HamKam, before scoring the first equaliser in a 4-2 home win over his old club in his first start.

In their next game, he recorded another header to open the scoring in the 2-1 home win over Ullensaker/Kisa. Hampered by a knee injury, he came on as a 74th-minute substitute in their 1-1 draw with Kongsvinger on Oct 17.

Restored to the starting line-up against Oygarden, he demonstrated a poacher's instinct to turn in the ball after a goal-mouth scramble in the 50th minute, and headed in a corner 14 minutes later.

He has now scored in each of his three starts for Jerv and played a key role in their unbeaten five-match run.

Jerv coach Arne Sandsto said: "He is a very strong finisher with both his head and feet. As a team, we produce many goal opportunities, which suits him well.

"We believe that with us, he will improve physically and learn how to make clever moves to be stronger on the pitch and especially in the box."