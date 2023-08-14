Getafe frustrate Barca as both sides see red in goal-less draw

GETAFE, Spain – Spanish champions Barcelona began their La Liga title defence with a frustrating 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday, with both sides reduced to 10 men in a bad-tempered clash.

Barca winger Raphinha was sent off for an elbow in the first half and Getafe’s Jaime Mata was dismissed early in the second for two yellow cards.

Xavi Hernandez earned a red card himself for touchline complaints as his Barcelona side battled to find a late winner but, like last season, they started their domestic campaign with a goal-less draw.

The coach handed debuts to summer signings Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu as Barcelona began their campaign with one of the most uncomfortable away trips of the season.

The Catalans had failed to score in their three previous visits to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and Getafe got into Barcelona’s faces from the start.

Xavi complained about the length of the grass at Getafe last season, saying it ruined the spectacle of the match, and this time it was repeated fouls which disrupted the champions’ rhythm.

“It’s normal that people don’t want to watch football, this has barely been a game,” Xavi told reporters.

“A point for us is not sufficient but this was a very difficult game for us to play.”

Damian Suarez winded former Manchester City midfielder Gundogan with a barge in the chest, among other challenges which crossed the line between fair and foul.

Raphinha was targeted on multiple occasions too and eventually he snapped, flinging an elbow into Gaston Alvarez’s head, earning a red card.

The Brazilian had been Barcelona’s brightest player, drawing two saves from Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, but left his team in the lurch.

After Ousmane Dembele’s departure this week to Paris Saint-Germain, the onus was on Raphinha to step up and show his quality on the right flank after a mixed first season.

“It’s obvious that it’s a clear red card and it can’t happen,” Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told DAZN.

“We played well, we didn’t want the match to stop so much, and tried to play as quickly as possible, but it was very difficult because of the opponents.”