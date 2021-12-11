Gerrard wants only Villa win on Anfield return

LONDON • Steven Gerrard has admitted he would be happy to give up his hero status at Liverpool in exchange for an Aston Villa win today as the Anfield legend prepares to return to his former club.

The former Reds captain, who enjoyed a stellar 17-year playing career with his boyhood club, is set for an emotional first return as a manager just a month into his reign at Villa Park.

But the 41-year-old, who last month left Scottish champions Rangers to move to the English Premier League, is determined to shut out the "noise" even though a rapturous reception is expected.

Gerrard has made a solid impression since his appointment, having won three of his first four games in charge, with the only setback being a defeat by Manchester City.

"I'm going back to a club where I spent many years and it brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons," said the former England midfielder, who has long been touted as a potential successor to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"One, I've got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club. I had a fantastic time there. It was the team I supported growing up and I'll always support that team.

"But at the same time, it brings a smile to my face because I've got the opportunity to go there and compete against a good team and a good manager and try to win the game. That's my only focus.

"If I'm on the bus heading back towards Birmingham and I'm not the most popular at Anfield, so be it."

Liverpool are second in the league, just one point behind leaders City (35) after four straight wins and with 44 goals, the Reds have netted at least nine more goals than the rest of their rivals.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah has already scored 20 goals in all competitions this term, and Gerrard also believes his men are facing "100 per cent the best player in the world now". He added: "They are in a fantastic place and on top form. We're aware of the challenge and how difficult it's going to be."

Meanwhile, Klopp has warned that it will be strictly business when the game kicks off.

He said: "It has been a proper start (for Gerrard), but none of his four games were against us.

"We are all professionals and we will go with all we have. Stevie will get the best reception because he deserves it but in the 95 minutes, we need everyone behind us.

"Before (kick-off), I shake hands. After, I shake hands. In between, we go throttle."

Liverpool continue to be without Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones, while Leon Bailey, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore miss out for Villa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

