Gerrard sympathises with Salah but criticises 'hasty' comments

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Dec 10 - Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has sympathy for Mohamed Salah after his public outburst against the club but believes his comments about being 'thrown under the bus' went too far.

Club talisman Salah caused a media storm with comments after last weekend's Premier ‍League draw ​with Leeds United in which he claimed he had been made a scapegoat ‍for Liverpool's poor form and that his relationship with boss Arne Slot has deteriorated.

Salah was an unused substitute against Leeds, as he was in ​the game against ​West Ham United last month, and was left out of the squad altogether for Tuesday's trip to Inter Milan.

"In Mo's shoes, as the player, he is thinking this is the first time he has had a difficult period, 'this is the ‍time where I need the manager, this is the time where I need the club, this is the time where I ​need more support'," Gerrard said on TNT Sports' The ⁠Breakdown on Wednesday.

"Maybe he feels like he has not got that. This is his first dip in form in eight years which is remarkable."

Salah has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League at Liverpool and last month became only the third player in the club's history to reach ​the landmark of 250 goals, joining Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

His performances this season have dipped, coinciding with Liverpool's struggles in the Premier League where they ‌look almost certain to relinquish their title.

"He is obviously ​really upset that he is not playing, which I respect, he wants to help the team -- which I respect," Gerrard said. "A couple of lines about throwing people under the bus is wrong -- he needs to reverse a little bit from that and he needs to deal with that with the manager.

"I know in time when this all calms down that Mo will think that 'I shouldn't have said that, I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty'.

"At the end of the day, Liverpool Football Club needs Mo Salah ‍back playing well, back scoring goals because he is the best player, the best scorer, and he will help ​them get out of this 'crisis' in my opinion," Gerrard added.

Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, but Gerrard believes that ​there are mitigating factors and still believes they can come good.

"Can Liverpool get back quickly ‌to where they want to be? I think so," he said. "If they have a decent January and fix the balance, (Alexander) Isak getting fitter, (Florian) Wirtz finding his feet, solve the Salah problem – ‌Liverpool will not be far away." REUTERS