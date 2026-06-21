Germany's Undav may get World Cup start after rescue act against Ivory Coast

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TORONTO, June 20 - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said that Deniz Undav could earn his first World Cup start after the striker's late heroics rescued the four-time champions against Ivory Coast and fired them into the knockouts for the first time since 2014.

The VfB Stuttgart forward came off the bench to score twice in a 2-1 win for Germany in their Group E clash at a packed Toronto Stadium on Saturday, having also found the net as a substitute in their opener against Curacao.

"Maybe he can start next time... I think that every player would love to be in the starting lineup, but I think he's very happy as it is right now," Nagelsmann told reporters.

Undav has been making a compelling case for inclusion in the starting team and his goals on Saturday not only sent German fans into delirium but extended his remarkable scoring streak to nine goals in his last eight Germany matches.

Nagelsmann, who has been under pressure to start Undav, acknowledged the striker's form but remained cautious about disrupting his rhythm. The coach stressed that scoring goals was more important and he may not want to ruin the striker's flow.

Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer behind Harry Kane this season, is the first German player to score in each of his first two World Cup games since Miroslav Klose in 2002.

"This is a really important victory. We showed great character today... We want to achieve the most," Undav told reporters.

Germany next face Ecuador in their last group-stage game while Ivory Coast turn their attention toward minnows Curacao. REUTERS