Germany's Siebert to referee Champions League final

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Chelsea v Benfica - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 30, 2025 Referee Daniel Siebert gestures before showing a red card to Chelsea's Joao Pedro Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

May 11 - Germany's Daniel Siebert, who officiated the second leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, will be the referee when the English side take on holders Paris St Germain in the final on May 30, UEFA said on Monday.

Francois Letexier from France, who refereed the Euro 2024 final, will have the whistle during the Europa League final between Freiburg and Aston Villa on May 20.

The Conference League final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will be refereed by Italian Maurizio Mariani a week later.

UEFA named two compatriots as assistants for each referee.

Sweden's Tess Olofsson will referee the Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais on May 23. REUTERS