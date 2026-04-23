Germany’s Serge Gnabry out of World Cup after an adductor muscle tear

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BERLIN - Bayern Munich and Germany attacking midfielder Serge Gnabry will miss the World Cup starting in June due to an adductor muscle tear sustained during training, he said on social media on April 22.

Germany international Gnabry, who was in the starting lineup for both the recent friendly internationals against Switzerland and Ghana in March, was injured during penalty training last week, the club has said.

“The last few days have been tough to process. A FC Bayern season which still holds much to play for after securing another Bundesliga title on the weekend,” Gnabry said on social media.

“As for the World Cup dream with the DFB team. That’s sadly over for me. Like the rest of the country I’ll be supporting the boys from home. Now it’s time to focus on recovery and getting back for pre-season. Thank you for all the messages.”

Bayern, who sealed the league title last week, are chasing a treble with a German Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen later on April 22 and a Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris St Germain on April 28.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to announce his World Cup squad on May 12. They will face Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in the group stage of the tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada. REUTERS