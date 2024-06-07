Germany want to deliver fun football on home soil

BERLIN – With their last major title coming 10 years ago, hosts Germany will go into Euro 2024 hoping for a deep run that will captivate the home supporters and help restore their reputation.

The three-time European champions are in a relatively easy Group A, but Scotland could pose a challenge.

Now that coach Steve Clarke has masterminded back-to-back European Championship appearances for the Scots for the first time since 1996, he will aim to go one step further and take them into the knockout stage.

Hungary could be dark horses, having stormed through qualifying unbeaten.

The same cannot be said for Switzerland, who will have to bank on their track record of consistency at major tournaments following a below-par qualifying campaign.

Germany out to turn the tide

The Germans were world champions in 2014 for the fourth time but have since failed to make any impact.

They crashed out of both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in the group phase, and while they did make the Euro 2016 semi-finals, they were eliminated from the pandemic-delayed continental tournament three years ago in the last 16.

When Julian Nagelsmann took over from Hansi Flick in September 2023, Die Mannschaft were already under pressure for immediate improvement.

A disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign was followed by a string of bad results, including a 4-1 friendly demolition by Japan. Flick’s departure was hastened by the prospect of failing at Euro 2024 in front of a home crowd.

Nagelsmann suffered a rough start, with only one win from his first four matches in charge.

In March, however, victories over France (2-0) and the Netherlands (2-1) in friendlies triggered a rise in expectations and the coach wants to entertain fans this summer.

“I want my team to be exciting,” he said.

“We will try to win the title. We also want to show football that’s fun. Tickets cost money. You have to pay back with a football that is fun, that is entertaining. If we are excited, we will excite the fans.”

The coach will count on an efficient Bayer Leverkusen block with defender Jonathan Tah, midfielder Robert Andrich and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz is an integral part of Nagelsmann’s “three magicians” midfield, alongside Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan.

The return of the experienced Toni Kroos, who recently retired from club football with Real Madrid after winning his sixth Champions League – also improved the team’s spirits. The 34-year-old, who will hang up his boots for good after this tournament, will be aiming to go out on a high.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, in a fullback role, and an in-form Nico Schlotterbeck bolster the backline, while the latter’s Borussia Dortmund teammate Niclas Fullkrug is expected to lead their attack.