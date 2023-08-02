Germany want more creativity in crunch South Korea clash

BRISBANE – Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has urged her team to be more creative as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat when they meet South Korea in a crunch Women’s World Cup clash on Thursday.

The 2003 and 2007 champions were one of the pre-tournament favourites, but a stunning 2-1 upset at the hands of Colombia on Sunday threw a spanner in the works after they thumped Morocco 6-0 to open their account.

A win in Brisbane would guarantee passage to the last 16 from Group H and a point would also be sufficient unless Morocco beat Colombia. If Germany lose and Colombia win, it would come down to goal difference.

Voss-Tecklenburg felt her team should have been “smarter” at the end against Colombia and settled for a draw. But instead they pressed for the win and were beaten by a stoppage-time header.

She said patience would again be key against a South Korea side who must win to keep their slim hopes alive, with the coach wary about what formation the Asian nation might adopt.

“Their system is flexible, technically they are very well trained and they can play at high speed for 90 minutes or more,” said Voss-Tecklenburg, who has been in charge since 2018 and led Germany to the final of the 2022 Euros.

“(South Korea coach) Collin Bell has brought in more intensity and made them more courageous.

“They press a lot and we know it could give us some space. It’s about courage and creating spaces.”

Group leaders Colombia may have one foot in the knockout stage but coach Nelson Abadia warned his squad will have to play with caution to avoid the risk of losing booked players to suspension for the next game.

Five Colombian players were booked in their wins over South Korea and Germany. Players who receive two yellow cards before the quarter-finals will be suspended for the team’s next match in the tournament.

“We need to be really smart,” said Abadia.

“We need to be cautious and smart in terms of managing this. So we will really ponder what we will need to do.”

Colombia need only a draw against Morocco to advance as group toppers but Abadia also said they would step on to the pitch seeking all three points.

“I’m always trying to win going into a match... When you try and get a win, you might get a draw. When you try to get a draw, then you might actually lose,” he said. AFP, REUTERS