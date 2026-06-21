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Germany unchanged for Ivory Coast World Cup match as Amad starts

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TORONTO, June 20 - Germany kept their lineup unchanged, with Kai Havertz again leading the attack for their World Cup Group E match on Saturday against an Ivory Coast side who added goalscorer Amad Diallo to their starting lineup.

• Germany return with the same starting 11 players from group-stage opener.

• Havertz scored two goals versus Curacao in Houston on June 14.

• Amad came off the Ivory Coast bench to score winner against Ecuador.

• Kossounou, Sangare, Oulai, Bonny also start for Ivory Coast.

Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.