Germany still have 'A long way to go'

SKOPJE • Germany are on the right track ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar after becoming the first team besides the host nation to qualify for the tournament, but the players know there is still considerable work to be done to reach world-class level.

The four-time world champions crushed North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday to secure top spot in Group J with an eight-point lead over Romania and two games left to play, as they look to make amends for their 2018 World Cup first-round exit and their last-16 elimination at this year's European Championship.

"We should keep our sights low at the moment," midfielder Leon Goretzka said, just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 loss to the same opponents on home soil.

"There were a lot of things also in today's game that we need to be better.

"We have the quality but we also have to grow together as a team and we have to use every available training session to do that. We are on the right track but still have work to do."

Germany have won all five matches under new coach Hansi Flick, who replaced Joachim Low following their disappointing performances in their last two international tournaments.

Flick, who took over last month following his successful stint at Bayern Munich, seems to have found the right mix of youth and experience, with veteran Thomas Muller indispensable once more after having been dropped by Low for two years.

They have scored 18 goals and conceded just one in their last five matches. Although their opponents - Liechtenstein, Armenia, Romania, Iceland and North Macedonia - have been far from European heavyweights, they are raising the fans' expectations.

"The last few games have shown what kind of quality there is in our team," goalscorer Kai Havertz said.

"Especially after the Euro - that was bitter for us - we wanted to qualify quickly.

"That (run of wins) gives us a lot of confidence but we have a long road ahead of us."

The Germans still look vulnerable at the back, especially against quick breaks, while lacking some precision up front.

"When you play for Germany, then it is about winning titles and reaching the highest peak," Havertz added. "That is how we will arrive there at the World Cup next year but we have a lot of work before us. We will do everything so that in the coming year, we prepare well for it."

His Chelsea teammate Timo Werner scored twice in the rout, while Jamal Musiala claimed his first international goal.

Flick, meanwhile, also said Germany still had "a long way to go", but insisted his team could compete with the best in the world.

"Our players have the quality to rival France, Italy and Belgium. I am very optimistic," he said.

"From the result it was perfect. We got what we wanted, qualified as quickly as possible and we now have five wins in a row.

"Again the attitude was right. Compliments to the team. They did not ease off.

"The first half was a bit wild and we lacked a bit of precision. But we kept at it. We can be satisfied."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE