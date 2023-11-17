Germany seek stability in Julian Nagelsmann’s home debut

BERLIN – Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of his first match on home soil in the friendly against Turkey in Berlin on Nov 18, promising improvements in defence seven months from hosting Euro 2024.

The 36-year-old was named coach of the national side in September after former boss Hansi Flick became the first manager in the country’s history to be sacked.

Flick was let go with Germany administrators fearing a humiliation in the home tournament, the coach having overseen a group-stage exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and a run of five winless games.

Flick’s Germany conceded 13 goals in that five-game run, including four against Japan in what became the 58-year-old’s final match in charge.

Nagelsmann then took over Germany ahead of the US tour in October.

The Germans beat the Americans 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Mexico, showing Nagelsmann that the side still have defensive improvements to make.

When Germany won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the team conceded just four goals in seven matches, shutting out Portugal, USA, France and runners-up Argentina.

Speaking when announcing his squad on Friday, Nagelsmann called the team’s habit of leaking goals a “construction site”, saying that “we want to build a stable defence”.

It is a sentiment well understood throughout Nagelsmann’s charges, with midfielder Leon Goretzka saying on Wednesday that “it is still too easy to score goals against us”.

“Everyone is aware that defence is the key to success in tournaments. We haven’t been able to do it so well in the past few tournaments,” he said.

Germany last kept a clean sheet at a major tournament in 2016 in a 3-0 win over Slovakia.

Known for his tactical flexibility, former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann wants to understand his options at the back, saying his side “need to become more variable defensively”.

He brought back 2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels, who has had an impressive season at Borussia Dortmund, while regulars Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele and Jonathan Tah have also been selected.

The defensive lynchpin of undefeated league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Tah recognised Germany’s problem, but said on Thursday everyone on the field needed to pitch in.

“We’re definitely conceding too many goals. That’s something that we need to fix tactically as a team,” he said.

Tah has been in career-best form under manager Xabi Alonso as his Leverkusen side have won 16 and drawn one of their 17 matches in all competitions this season.