Germany preparing for speedy challenge against Ivory Coast at World Cup

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TORONTO – Germany are expecting a challenging foot race in their next World Cup match against a speedy Ivory Coast side, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on June 19.

Nagelsmann said the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations winners will present some problems for his side when they meet in a Group E clash on June 20 .

“They have great defence. They have, on all three front positions, a lot of speed,” Nagelsmann told reporters via a translator in Toronto.

“During the last game with (Ivory Coast forward Nicolas) Pepe, he was really not reachable. He was everywhere.”

Nagelsmann said the West Africans’ strength in the middle of the pitch is also a threat but he and his players have been working to find solutions.

“We took some measures and prepared accordingly so we can take away as much strength as possible,” said Nagelsmann.

“We will not always be successful because they are just too good, but we will play our own match.”

Nagelsmann also defended forward Leroy Sane following criticism of the 30-year-old's performance against Curacao. The Galatasaray winger was not on the scoresheet in the rout despite playing the full 90 minutes.

“It bothers me because I don’t like it when (reporters) write something like this about my players,” Nagelsmann said.

“But I think he has to convince you to write better about him. I don’t think it changes his self-confidence. It helps when he has a good match, and then tomorrow he will have a good match as well.”

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae, meanwhile, signalled his team’s intentions clearly when asked whether the four-time world champions Germany were simply too big a hurdle for them.

“We’re not coming to watch the Germans play. We’re coming to beat them, we’re coming to get that qualification for the second round,” said Fae.

“But above all, we want to go home after the game tomorrow to our base camp in Philadelphia not only with our six points, but also the certainty that we’ll finish top of the pack.”

Germany steamrolled past tournament debutants Curacao with a 7-1 victory in their opening match last week, while Ivory Coast nabbed a late winner to secure a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae is aiming to beat four-time world champions Germany. PHOTO: REUTERS

Still, Fae said there are no plans to change their approach, stressing instead that his squad have been working together for more than two years and are growing in confidence.

“We’ve been growing together, and it’s not the eve of a game that we’re going to change what we’re used to,” said Fae.

“We want to control the game, we want to play to our strengths, and we want to try and limit our weaknesses.

“But we prepared for Germany like we prepared for any other game.”

Fae, whose side have stomped their way to six clean sheets in their last 10 games, also pushed back on the notion that being underdogs would weigh on his players.

“We weren’t the favourites going into the game against Ecuador either,” he said.

“We went in all guns blazing, and tomorrow we’re playing against a strong team. We don’t want to be thinking about being favourites. It’s about winning the game.” REUTERS