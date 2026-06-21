Germany deserved comeback win over Ivory Coast, says coach Nagelsmann

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TORONTO - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team's 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast on June 21 was deserved as the nation secured their first World Cup knockout-stage berth since they won the title in 2014.

"I am very happy that we won the match. In the end, we deservedly won it," Nagelsmann told reporters via a translator in Toronto, describing the win as emotional.

"The boys invested a lot. I'm very happy for the whole team because everyone knew they (were) important. Every player that came into the match (was) important."

Substitute Deniz Undav was Germany's hero on the day, scoring two goals in the second half to erase Ivory Coast's lead and fire Germany into the knockout stage.

"When (the game) opens up he's really great at moving around," Nagelsmann said of Undav, adding that the forward's performance could possibly earn him a start in the team's final group-stage match against Ecuador. "Deniz is nobody who needs to be prepared; he can jump in right away."

“Maybe he can start next time... I think that every player would love to be in the starting line-up, but I think he’s very happy as it is right now,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

Nagelsmann said his side did not have enough control at the beginning of the game. He was not satisfied with the first 10 minutes after half-time either, resulting in a triple substitution that proved to be the difference.

"I wanted to move something by bringing them in," the coach said, adding that as the game went on he felt his side took more risks.

While Germany are through to the round of 32, Nagelsmann insisted his team's focus is on their next match against Ecuador.

"We have high ambitions but I think every team that takes part in the World Cup has high ambitions," he said. "It's always important to focus on the next steps."

In-form Undav

Undav has been making a compelling case for inclusion in the starting team and his goals on June 20 not only sent German fans into delirium but extended his remarkable scoring streak to nine goals in his last eight Germany matches.

Nagelsmann, who has been under pressure to start Undav, acknowledged the VfB Stuttgart striker’s form but remained cautious about disrupting his rhythm. The coach stressed that scoring goals was more important and he may not want to ruin the striker’s flow.

Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga’s second-highest scorer behind Harry Kane this season, is the first German player to score in each of his first two World Cup games since Miroslav Klose in 2002.

“This is a really important victory. We showed great character today... We want to achieve the most,” Undav told reporters. REUTERS