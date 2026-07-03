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Germany to start talks with Klopp after parting ways with Nagelsmann, says DFB

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

July 3 - Germany's football association (DFB) will start talks with former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp to take over as national team coach following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann, it said on Friday, as it looks to rebuild after a shock World Cup exit.

Germany's defeat to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 marked a third consecutive disappointing World Cup campaign for the four-time champions after first-round exits in 2018 and 2022. They last lifted the trophy in 2014.

The DFB board said it would start talks with Klopp, long seen as the ideal choice to succeed Nagelsmann.

"Regarding the appointment of a new head coach, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Juergen Klopp. He has already signalled his general willingness to take on the role," the DFB said.

The 59-year-old Klopp, currently a pundit for German television at the World Cup and global head of soccer at Red Bull, had indicated days ago that he would be open to such a proposal.

He is also considered the most popular choice among Germany fans, but caused a stir earlier in the World Cup, and had to apologise, for hinting Nagelsmann's time on the Germany bench could be running out.

One of the most successful German club coaches, Klopp, who won domestic league and Cup titles with Borussia Dortmund, was in charge of Liverpool from 2015 to 2024, leading the Merseyside club to almost every major honour during his nine-year spell, including Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Klopp is known for his direct, and at times vocal, communication, a stark opposite to Nagelsmann's style, which was sometimes perceived as abrasive or arrogant.

NEW START

Nagelsmann, who immediately after the loss to Paraguay had said he was ready to stay on and fulfil a contract running to 2028, said the World Cup exit now required a new start.

"My top priority has always been the team's success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start," Nagelsmann said in a DFB statement.

"A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times. It truly pains me that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more memorable nights of football at this World Cup."

Nagelsmann, 38, who took charge in 2023 and became the youngest coach to lead a team in a World Cup knockout match in four decades, had said after the defeat that he was "not someone to say 'I'm stepping down' just because we were eliminated."

His team had reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 on home soil in his first tournament in charge.

After the team's return to Germany, the DFB's decision to part ways with Nagelsmann came following a three-hour meeting on Thursday.

"The German Football Association expressly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since September 2023," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

"He is characterised by a high level of commitment and extraordinary ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely responsible and sincere person whom we all value." REUTERS