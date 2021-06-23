Germans on the up but Low wary of Hungarian threat

MUNICH • Germany's unexpectedly flamboyant 4-2 victory over holders Portugal not only boosted their chances of a Euro 2020 knockout place but also triggered belated enthusiasm among fans that they could actually battle for the title.

Die Mannschaft need just a point against Hungary today to be sure of reaching the last 16 while victory could even be sufficient to claim top spot in Group F.

Coach Joachim Low, who will leave at the end of the tournament after 15 years in charge - winning the World Cup in 2014 - would love to finish on another high and confound the unusually low expectations for Germany going into this European Championship.

"With the win over Portugal we arrived at the tournament," he said. "Our win over Portugal was deserved. Such a success gives you a certain strength and in a tournament, it is all about taking one step at a time.

"The game against Hungary could be even tougher because they won't play so high up."

The three-time European and four-time world champions are desperate to make amends for their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit and a string of disappointing results since.

After a lacklustre opening defeat by tournament favourites and world champions France, the Germans turned on the turbo against the Portuguese on Saturday with a superb attacking display that has transformed them from underdogs to contenders.

"There are enough strong teams in the tournament," Low said. "But those teams that play two perfect games in the first round, where everything seems to work like clockwork, have rarely gone on to win tournaments."

The Germans will need to draw on their new confidence against the Hungarians, who are also in the running to advance after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw with France.

Germany have three points, as many as Portugal and one behind group leaders France, but Hungary, in last place on one point, need a victory to have any hope of progressing.

Playing in front of a home crowd in Munich, Low's men are set to attack again from the start and he is unlikely to tinker with his front line, after also keeping it unchanged for the last two games.

Serge Gnabry is set to reprise his role as the main forward with Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz on either side, and Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens as wing-backs, against their opponents, who have four starters plying their trade in the Bundesliga.

"Against Hungary, we must now pick up where we left off and improve further," Low added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

GERMANY V HUNGARY

Singtel TV Ch142 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am