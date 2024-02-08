German Cup quarter-final Saarbruecken v Gladbach postponed

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - FC Saarbruecken v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbruecken, Germany - February 7, 2024 FC Saarbruecken players applaud the fans as the match is postponed due to bad weather and pitch conditions REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - FC Saarbruecken v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbruecken, Germany - February 7, 2024 FC Saarbruecken's Tim Schreiber during the warm up before the match but the match was later postponed due to bad weather and pitch conditions REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - FC Saarbruecken v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbruecken, Germany - February 7, 2024 Borussia Moenchengladbach players and fans are seen as the match is postponed due to bad weather and pitch conditions REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - FC Saarbruecken v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbruecken, Germany - February 7, 2024 General view as the match is postponed due to bad weather and pitch conditions REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - FC Saarbruecken v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbruecken, Germany - February 7, 2024 The big screen displays a message as the match is postponed due to bad weather and pitch conditions REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
SAARBRUECKEN, Germany - The German Cup quarter-final between Saarbruecken and Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday was postponed shortly before kickoff due to the water-soaked pitch, the German Football Association said.

Heavy rain had made the pitch unplayable despite efforts to remove the water with blowers that continued up to the teams' warmup.

A new date will be set for the last remaining quarter-final, with Bayer Leverkusen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserslautern already through to the last four. REUTERS

