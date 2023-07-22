Georgia Stanway penalty gives Lionesses scrappy win over Haiti

BRISBANE – A Georgia Stanway penalty gave European champions England a scrappy 1-0 win over Haiti to begin their Women’s World Cup title bid in unconvincing fashion on Saturday.

Played in front of over 44,000 fans at Brisbane Stadium, most of whom were supporting the English, Stanway’s 29th-minute penalty proved to be enough to just about see off a gutsy Haitian side.

England went into the match as firm favourites over Haiti, who are playing in their first World Cup.

But despite dominating territory and possession at times, the Lionesses struggled to put Haiti away and had to rely on some late brilliance from goalkeeper Mary Earps to secure all three points.

England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add the World Cup to the European crown they won at Wembley in 2022.

But they will have to step up a level for their next group games against Denmark and China.

They seemed somewhat nervous in the opening stages and turned the ball over too easily at times.

England’s midfield soon began to dominate and their front three were causing havoc in the Haiti box. Only some desperate defending kept the Lionesses at bay.