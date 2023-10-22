Geoff Hurst and David Beckham lead wave of tributes to Bobby Charlton

LONDON – England World Cup winner Geoff Hurst and former Manchester United star David Beckham led the tributes to Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final for England against West Germany after Charlton had scored crucial goals on the way to the title-decider, described him as a “great colleague and friend”.

“Very sad news today, (one) of the true greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away,” the 81-year-old wrote on X.

“We will never forget him and nor will all of football. He will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone.”

Beckham said Charlton had had a huge influence on his career – and his father had named him after the club legend.

“It all began with Sir Bobby, the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United,” he posted on Instagram.

“I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966.

“A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero... Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United and England, it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.”

Wayne Rooney, who overtook Charlton as United’s leading scorer, said he was “still in shock” at the death.

“Sir Bobby was always great with me. We had conversations not just about football but about life,” said the former striker, who has just returned to English football as Birmingham City manager.

“He’s a huge loss to football and a huge loss to his family, more importantly. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Gary Neville, a former United captain, said that Charlton was “the greatest English football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador”.

“A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United,” he added.