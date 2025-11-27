Gavin Lee’s first major assignment will be the 2026 Asean Championship, which will take place from July 24 to Aug 26.

SINGAPORE – After guiding the Lions to a historic Asian Cup qualification, Gavin Lee is set to be rewarded by the Football Association of Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that the 35-year-old, who steered the Singapore national team to the 24-team continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia in 2027 after taking charge of the last three qualifiers as interim head coach, has been offered the job on a permanent basis.

After three consecutive foreign hires, he will be the FAS’ first permanent local coach since V. Sundram Moorthy in 2016.

Sources have indicated that Lee, who returned to Singapore on Nov 26 following a short break overseas after clinching the ticket to Riyadh with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong on Nov 18 , has met with FAS officials and accepted the offer.

ST understands that an official announcement on the matter is imminent and that it is an 18-month contract.

Lee told ST at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 27, just before a meeting with FAS officials where he is expected to sign his contract: “Nothing’s been signed yet, but to be even considered in the first place, it’s a privilege, something I’ve mentioned many times before, and ultimately, just like when I first started (as interim coach), all I want is the best for the national team and to continue the progress that I think we’ve made in the last few windows.

“Just like when I was a youth player, all you ever dreamed was to represent the national team and to put on that jersey. So now I can’t wear the jersey, but I can still represent the country and so that ultimately is one of the biggest honours you can have in football, regardless of which country you come from. So personally, for me, it’s a lot of pride, a lot of satisfaction as well.

“I wouldn’t be here today if not for many, many people who were kind enough and generous enough to open doors for me, starting with my dad.

“Naturally, and obviously, I’ve been helped along the way. I’ve met coach Kadir (Yahaya), Harvey Davis (who runs the JSSL football school), (former Warriors coach) Alex Weaver, and, of course, (former BG Tampines Rovers chairman and current FAS deputy president) Desmond Ong, and not forgetting (FAS president) Forrest (Li) for giving me this opportunity to begin with. So without them, I wouldn’t be me today.

“My target? The same premise as when we first started, is to give people a national team that they can be proud of, that they want to come and watch, they want to go and support. And that hasn’t changed.”

Lee’s first major assignment will be the 2026 Asean Championship, which will take place from July 24 to Aug 26.

As interim coach, he helped the Lions to two wins (both 2-1 over India and Hong Kong) and a draw ( 1-1 with India ) in three competitive matches.

He has the honour of being the first coach to take the Lions to the Asian Cup on merit. The only other time Singapore took part in the continent’s football showpiece was when it was hosted here in 1984.

The Singapore team national team celebrating at the Kai Tak Stadium after beating Hong Kong 2-1 in an Asian Cup qualifier on Nov 18. ST PHOTO: MAGDALENE FUNG

Following a 2-1 away victory over Hong Kong on Nov 18 at the Kai Tak Stadium that sealed the qualification, public clamour for Lee to be handed the reins full-time grew while others urged the FAS to go with a seasoned, foreign coach to lead the team into the 2027 Asian Cup.

But FAS has decided to stick with Lee, who took on the role of interim Lions coach in June, when then Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura of Japan resigned due to personal reasons.

While the FAS commenced its search for the next permanent coach, Lee, who had just left Singapore Premier League (SPL) side BG Tampines Rovers after almost eight years, was handed the interim role, primarily due to his familiarity with the team as Ogura’s assistant.

The Straits Times reported in July that a host of names such as World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro and former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell were on a shortlist compiled by the FAS. The process saw two men – Nick Montgomery and Jesus Casas – fly in for face-to-face talks with the association and Sport Singapore officials.

Montgomery eventually took up an assistant coach role at Nottingham Forest, a position he has since been relieved of. ST understands that initial contractual negotiations had also begun with Casas, who had been the FAS’ top choice.

Intending to leave no stone unturned in their search, more top names were considered and contacted recently.

But, with navigation to the Asian Cup secured, Lee rose to the top of the shortlist.

Asked about Lee’s prospects upon the team’s arrival back in Singapore on Nov 19, FAS president Forrest Li gave the strongest hint that Lee would be one of the top names for the post.

Li said: “I think definitely based on what Gavin has achieved, he will be a very, very strong candidate for us to consider, but we also have other very strong candidates in the pipeline. I think we’re in a good position, we have good choices.”