Gareth Southgate wants England to refocus after Euro selection drama

LONDON – Gareth Southgate has urged his England players to refocus after he dropped Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire from his Euro 2024 squad.

The Three Lions boss showed a rarely seen ruthless edge, as he axed Manchester City winger Grealish and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Maddison following their poor form at the end of the domestic season.

He also showed no sentiment by leaving out Manchester United defender Maguire, who has been a mainstay of his reign but was unable to recover from a calf injury in time for the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany.

Southgate had been due to submit his final 26-man squad on June 7 before it was revealed to the nation on June 8.

But news of his decisions to leave out Grealish, Maddison, Maguire, Curtis Jones, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah leaked early, prompting the Football Association to announce the squad prematurely.

Southgate believes his group now need to come together after an emotional day as they start to focus on their bid to win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“I didn’t want to keep the players waiting until Friday. I think that would have been a mess, really,” he told the BBC.

“It wouldn’t have been fair on the players that we’ve released, wouldn’t have been fair on the players that were waiting to have confirmation that they were in.

“We knew when we named a 33 there would be a period of a nice prep camp, and then there was going to be a couple of days where there would be a lot of anxiety... We’ll close that down and now tomorrow everybody’s heads are clear.”

The 53-year-old also explained why he dropped Maguire.

“The decision on Harry is totally about his physical condition and his recovery from the injury,” he said.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice, who is expected to play a key role in midfield, said that he felt sympathy for Grealish and Maddison after his close friends were left out.

“It’s been really tough. Madders and Jack are two of my best mates in the squad, probably spent most of my time with them since I’ve been here,” he said.

“They’re gutted they’ve been left out of the squad and to see them go is not a nice feeling.

“But we’re so close as a group and no one is feeling really bitter about being left out. They’ve both just said, before they went, that they wish us all the best.”

Grealish had been regarded as one of England’s brightest talents when he featured during their run to the European Championship final in 2021.

He was also involved at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and shone in City’s treble-winning season in 2022-23 before losing form this term.