Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold delighted with midfield switch

MDINA – England coach Gareth Southgate said he plans to give Trent Alexander-Arnold more opportunities in midfield after the Liverpool right-back starred in the role during Friday’s 4-0 victory over Malta in their Euro 2024 qualifier.
The 24-year-old thrived in a hybrid midfield role for his club in the final months of the 2022-23 season and was at his creative best against Malta in his first international start for a year, scoring a long-range goal and playing a part in two others at the Ta’Qali National Stadium.
The defender has struggled to hold down a starting place under Southgate and earned only his 19th cap since his debut in 2018, with the England coach preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier at full back.
It was his first foray in an advanced role for England since he was unsuccessfully used as a playmaker against Andorra in 2021. But after the superb display on Friday, Southgate said he wants to tap into Alexander-Arnold’s creativity.
“I’ve got no questions in my head he can do it,” he said.
“It’s just learning some nuances of the role, without the ball especially, but he’s very keen.
“We talked about it four weeks ago on the phone and he’s excited about it. He showed exactly what we think he could be capable of and he gives us something different to our other midfielders.
“Inevitably, a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club. The fact he’s been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.”
Alexander-Arnold looked the part, wearing the No. 10 shirt, and said that he hoped it would help him nail down a regular spot in Southgate’s team.
“I haven’t played it too much, but it feels comfortable,” he said.
“It feels natural. It’s somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet, and that was a good foundation to build on.
“The role I’ve been playing with club football, it’s opened a new avenue for me. It’s still early doors, it’s only one match, but it’s important that when I get the opportunity, I take it.”
The Three Lions took the lead as early as in the eighth minute via a Ferdinando Apap own goal, before Alexander-Arnold scored in the 28th minute.
Harry Kane’s penalty then took him to 56 goals for England as their record scorer reached 50 competitive goals for his country.
Callum Wilson converted a late penalty for his second England goal to ensure the margin of victory more accurately reflected his side’s dominance.
Having impressed in the Premier League this season, Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze made his England debut but had few chances to showcase his emerging talent.
“Of course we know we have the quality to win the game and then it’s about the mentality. I thought that was excellent from the start,” Southgate added.
“The quality of the goals was really pleasing and we’ve managed to get players onto the pitch that we wanted to see and players off the pitch that we wanted to get off so we’re very pleased.
“But we’re very conscious that it’s six points we want and it will be another step up in intensity on Monday night, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”
England sit top of Group C after a third successive victory following their wins against Italy and Ukraine in March.
With the top two guaranteed to advance to the European Championship in Germany, Southgate’s men host North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday looking to move closer to qualification. REUTERS, AFP