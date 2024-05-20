Garcia brace helps Osasuna win 4-1 at Atletico

MADRID - Raul Garcia scored in each half as Osasuna secured their first win at Atletico Madrid since 2009, beating the hosts 4-1 in LaLiga on Sunday and handing them their second home loss of the league campaign.

The visitors scored in the 26th minute when Alejandro Catena headed it down inside the box for Garcia to score. Osasuna doubled their lead in the 52nd minute with Atletico keeper Jan Oblak's block falling to substitute Aimar Oroz for a close-range finish.

Atletico struck back three minutes later with Alvaro Morata scoring off Angel Correa's cross from the left. But Garcia restored Osasuna's two-goal cushion in the 64th minute, before Lucas Torro sealed the victory, hammering home with his right foot in the 88th.

Osasuna's first win in seven matches lifted them to 11th place in the league with 44 points from 37 matches. Atletico, who have 73 points, will finish fourth after falling five points behind third-placed Girona. REUTERS