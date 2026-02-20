Garber eyes transformative year for MLS with World Cup and Messi fever

Feb 20 - Don Garber has seen a lot in his 26 years leading Major League Soccer, but even the league's commissioner admits he has never witnessed anything quite like this moment.

As MLS prepares to kick off its 31st season on Saturday, the league finds itself at the intersection of two seismic forces: a World Cup returning to North America and riding the wave of Lionel Messi mania that has swept through American soccer since the Argentine legend's arrival in 2023.

"This is a massive year for MLS and a seminal moment for soccer, not just in the United States but throughout North America," Garber told Reuters.

The World Cup, which will see MLS take a seven-week break in the middle of the season as players report to their respective national teams, represents what Garber calls "the biggest sporting event in the history of this country."

HOPES WORLD CUP HELPS BUILD LEGACY

But for him, it is about more than just five-and-a-half weeks of World Cup action - it is about building something that lasts and maximizing the tournament's impact.

"While everybody is going to be paying attention to what is going to be the biggest sporting event in the history of this country, we hope that some of that drama, some of that appeal, some of that history, could rub off and create a lasting legacy," Garber said.

"This is about taking the great game, the beautiful game of soccer, and putting a bunch of energy behind it so that we can continue to do our part in helping to lead the game."

What has changed since the 1994 World Cup was held on American soil is MLS' relationship with the U.S. men's national team.

Garber said that "back in the day," a deep American run would have been essential to growing the game domestically. Now, with players from over 70 countries and games broadcast in multiple languages, the league has evolved beyond that dependency.

"There's going to be millions and millions of people that are supporting the U.S. men's national team, and there'll be millions of people that are supporting other countries. And they're all either coming to our country and will go back and hopefully be fans of the game, or they're living here supporting their own culture, their own nationality," Garber said.

"And we believe that we're a league for a new America."

OPTIMISTIC ABOUT MLS WINNING FANS' TRUST

Still, Garber acknowledges the league faces persistent skepticism. Asked about the biggest misconception about MLS, which has grown to 30 teams that Forbes said have an average value of $731 million, he did not hesitate: some people still do not think the league measures up to more established competitions.

"Part of that is when people come into the game, they're coming into it by following the European leagues, or they're coming into it following the World Cup and following national teams, and they may not be as exposed to their local MLS club as we need to make them be. That falls on us to do that," said Garber.

"But obviously, the plan has been working. It has been a slow build. It hasn't happened overnight. You know, we're entering our 31st year. That's not an overnight sensation, but certainly not around the 100 years that the other leagues are around."

Yet Garber remains optimistic, even bullish, about where the league is headed.

"Our best days, our best years, in my opinion, are still ahead," said Garber. "And I think we'll earn the trust and respect of the fans of this sport, like we have earned the trust and respect of great players, the best player in the history of the game."

WAVE OF GLOBAL ATTENTION ON SOCCER

That last reference was, of course, Messi, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as best player whose impact on MLS has exceeded even Garber's lofty expectations.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, he has transformed MLS's global profile almost overnight.

"If you know football, and almost everybody in the world does, you know Leo Messi, and you know now that he plays in MLS for Inter Miami," Garber said.

As MLS enters what Garber calls its most important year yet, the league that once struggled for legitimacy now finds itself positioned to capitalize on a perfect storm of global attention. Whether that attention translates into lasting growth will be the story that unfolds over the next several months.

"It's not just about the summer. It's about all the lead up, it's about the activity during the tournament itself," said Garber. "And then it's coming out of the tournament ... and riding the wave of a lot of soccer energy." REUTERS