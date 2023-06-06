Galtier set for PSG exit after just a year in charge, says source

PARIS – Christophe Galtier will not coach Paris Saint-Germain next season, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The 56-year-old had a disappointing maiden campaign despite leading the Parisians to a record-breaking 11th French league title.

Contacted by AFP, his lawyer declined to comment, but a source confirmed reports that Galtier would not be in line for a second season in the French capital.

Asked about the subject on Saturday after PSG’s final game of the season, a 3-2 defeat to Clermont, Frenchman Galtier said he had an appointment with club management at the start of the week.

“We will then see what decisions the management will take,” he said, minutes after being booed by a section of the Parc des Princes crowd during the team’s title celebrations.

Galtier is paying for his team’s disappointing second half of the season.

After a very successful start, PSG suffered ten defeats in 2023 in all competitions, exiting the Champions League, the team’s main objective, in the last 16.

Galtier repeatedly blamed the World Cup midway through the season for the loss of momentum.

“The fair analysis, which you don’t want, is that there was a PSG before the World Cup, and a PSG post-World Cup, with very important players some of whom have not played for 16, 17 matches,” he said. AFP