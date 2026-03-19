Galatasaray midfielder Lang to undergo surgery after freak thumb injury

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March 19 - Galatasaray midfielder Noa Lang will undergo surgery on his right thumb after he sustained a serious injury following a collision with the advertising hoardings in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Liverpool, the Turkish club said.

The 26-year-old clutched his hand in pain as blood flowed from the injury. He was taken off on a stretcher before being transported to hospital.

Galatasaray also confirmed that striker Victor Osimhen suffered a fracture to his right forearm in the first half. The club said on Thursday a decision on whether he will require surgery would be made in the coming days.

Liverpool advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win. REUTERS