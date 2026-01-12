Gabriel Martinelli nets hat-trick as Arsenal show set-piece prowess to beat Portsmouth 4-1 in FA Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli rising highest out of everyone in the box to head home their second goal in their 3-1 FA Cup away win over Portsmouth on Jan 11.

– Arsenal’s set-piece prowess was on full display at Fratton Park on Jan 11 as Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat-trick to help the English Premier League leaders come from behind to beat Championship strugglers Portsmouth 4-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie.

This was also the first time in three seasons that the Gunners have reached the fourth round of the knockout competition.

Displaying their dead-ball proficiency, the Gunners scored three goals from corner kicks, with the first two coming in the first half to wrest the lead from Portsmouth, who opened accounts after just two minutes and 34 seconds.

Colby Bishop sent the Fratton Park crowd into a frenzy when he tucked the ball home after Gunners goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was unable to hold on to Conor Chaplin’s attempt.

But the Gunners equalised five minutes later from a corner as Christian Norgaard scrambled the ball home, with Portsmouth’s Andre Dozzell adjudged to have scored an own goal.

Off another corner in the 25th minute, the Gunners went ahead.

An unmarked Martinelli headed home at the near post following Noni Madueke’s delivery to turn the tables for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Madueke could have made it 3-1 in the 43rd minute, but he sent a penalty wide after earning it himself when he was brought down by former Arsenal academy player Zak Swanson.

But the third goal arrived in the 51st minute with Martinelli scoring his second of the evening.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s quick free kick found Gabriel Jesus, who sent in a low cross for his Brazilian compatriot to slot home at the far post.

The Gunners could have scored more against a side who are fourth from bottom in English football’s second tier, but Madueke fired into the side netting in the 71st minute.

But Martinelli found himself unmarked a minute later as he headed home from another corner kick to ensure the Gunners advanced after third-round exits in the last two seasons.

It was also the third time this season that Arteta’s side have scored two goals or more from corner kicks in a match.

They had scored two goals from set pieces in a match twice in the Premier League this season – a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in August and a 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park the following month.

With victory secured, Arteta sent on 16-year-old defender Marli Salmon for Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes, with the English teen becoming the youngest Arsenal player to play in the FA Cup.

In an earlier fixture, Leeds came back from a goal down at half-time to beat Championship side Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park.

Ben Brereton Diaz gave the Rams the lead in the 35th minute but goals by Wilfried Gnonto (55th), Ao Tanaka (59th) and James Justin (stoppage time) sent the Premier League side through.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “At half-time the message was don’t get nervous, the goals are coming, stay on it and stay disciplined, a bit more switch on in our own box because one little detail can be costly in this situation but also, not to allow any counter-attacks and to keep going.

“It’s never easy for the players who are coming in especially where there is so much rotation, so many compliments. It is easy that you could fail in such a game.”