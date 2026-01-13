Gabon government lifts measures on Aubameyang and national team after AFCON exit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 12 - Gabon's football association has announced government measures on the national team and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been lifted following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon lost all their Group F games, against Cameroon, Mozambique and title holders Ivory Coast in Morocco, before the Sports Minister announced on television the suspension of the national team, the captain Aubameyang and defender Bruno Ecuele Manga.

However, Gabon's new Sports Minister Paul Ulrich Kessany has lifted the measures that could have led to the suspension of the FA, as world football's governing body FIFA takes a hard stance against government interference in the running of football associations.

"The government measures suspending the national team have been lifted, as well as the exclusion of players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga following the unsatisfactory results of the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations," the Gabon FA said in a statement on Monday.

"The Minister of Sports Paul Ulrich Kessany highlighted the urgency of upcoming deadlines, notably the draw for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations," it added. REUTERS