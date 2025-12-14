Straitstimes.com header logo

Fulham win at Burnley for first time in 35 attempts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Fulham - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 13, 2025 Fulham's Harry Wilson celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Harry Wilson scored the winner for Fulham.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:
  • Fulham defeated Burnley 3-2, securing their first win at Turf Moor since 1951, moving them to 13th in the Premier League.
  • Harry Wilson was instrumental, assisting two goals and scoring a third, contributing to Burnley's seventh consecutive league defeat.
  • Marco Silva highlighted the significance of ending Fulham's 35-game winless streak at Burnley, describing the victory as "deserved."

AI generated

BURNLEY, United Kingdom - Fulham eased away from the Premier League relegation zone with Harry Wilson inspiring them to a 3-2 win at struggling Burnley - the London club’s first win at ‍Turf ​Moor in 35 attempts.

Not since 1951 had Fulham returned ‍from Burnley with a win but they ended that sequence while inflicting a seventh successive league ​defeat on ​Burnley who are in deep trouble.

It is now Burnley’s worst run of losses in the top flight since 1895 and pressure is mounting on manager Scott Parker.

Emile ‍Smith Rowe diverted in Wilson’s low corner to give Fulham the lead as Burnley’s ​defence went missing.

Lesley Ugochukwu levelled for ⁠the hosts from Josh Cullen’s through ball, but Fulham were gifted a second goal before halftime as an unmarked Calvin Bassey headed in Wilson’s cross.

When the in-form Samuel Chukwueze set up Wilson for ​a dazzling finish to make it 3-1 it looked like Burnley were finished but Oliver Sonne scored ‌his first league goal for the club ​late on to set up a tense finale.

Fulham saw the game out to earn their second away league win of the season and move up to 13th with 20 points while Burnley are five points from the safety zone in 19th.

“When I was (told about the record at Burnley) yesterday I was in shock to be honest,” Fulham boss ‍Marco Silva said.

“It’s so many years and it’s not because the teams didn’t ​play against each other, it’s more than 30 games without a win here. It was one of ​the things we spoke about.

“This group of players have ‌been breaking some bad records for the club and unfortunately there have been many. Today was an important win and I ‌think deserved.” REUTERS

More on this topic
Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike scores twice, Mo Salah gets warm reception in win over Brighton
Understated Aston Villa are surprise but credible EPL title contenders
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.