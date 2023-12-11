Fulham trounce West Ham for consecutive 5-0 wins

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 10, 2023 Fulham's Carlos Vinicius in action with West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 10, 2023 West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek look dejected after Carlos Vinicius scored Fulham's fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 10, 2023 Fulham's Carlos Vinicius in action with West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 10, 2023 West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek look dejected after Carlos Vinicius scored Fulham's fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 10, 2023 Fulham's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Harry Wilson REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - A spirited Fulham side registered their second straight 5-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday when they beat West Ham United at home in a one-sided London derby, with five different players getting their names on the score sheet.

Fulham, who also beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Wednesday, have hit a purple patch in front of goal in recent weeks and Sunday's win marked the fourth straight game in which they had scored at least three goals.

Marco Silva's side were 3-0 up by the break with goals from Raul Jimenez, Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo, with two of those goals coming from set-pieces.

Harry Wilson then put the cherry on the top when he curled a stunning effort from outside the box in the second half. He then beat the offside trap to set up Carlos Vinicius for a tap-in to consign West Ham to their first defeat in five league games.

Fulham moved up to 10th in the standings on 21 points, three behind ninth-placed West Ham. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top