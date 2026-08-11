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Fulham sign midfielder Charles from Southampton

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 4, 2026 Southampton's Shea Charles celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 4, 2026 Southampton's Shea Charles celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien/ File Photo

Aug 11 - Fulham have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles on a five-year contract from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old joined for a reported fee of up to £30 million ($40.5 million).

"I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. The Club has got a really good foundation, from the bottom to the top really," Charles told Fulham TV.

"To be here is a massive privilege. I hope to really kickstart my Premier League career. At such a good club as well, it's perfect for me, and hopefully perfect for the fans as well."

Charles joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2023 and made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.