Fulham beat Tottenham on penalties in League Cup

LONDON - Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 on penalties to reach the third round of the League Cup after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez failed to find the net with their third penalty as Fulham keeper Marek Rodak saved low to his left, before Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete both scored for Fulham to complete the victory.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London derby through an own goal from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven from close range.

Four-times winners Tottenham, who did not manage a shot on target in the first half, drew level after the break when Richarlison connected with a lofted pass by Ivan Perisic to nod home from a tight angle. REUTERS

